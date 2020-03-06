JEE Main 2020 April Exam: NTA Extends Online Registration, Apply Till March 12 at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the online registrations for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020. Earlier, the applications for JEE Main 2020 April Exam was scheduled to end today, March 6. However, as per the latest update, NTA has now extended the registrations and candidates will be allowed to apply till March 12, 5:00 pm. The NTA JEE Main 2020 April exam online applications are available at the official websites; jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. Accordingly, the rest of the dates related to JEE Main 2020 registration has also been changed, the details of which are given below. JEE Main 2020 Dress Code for Male and Female Candidates: What to Wear on the Exam Day? Know NTA Guidelines Here.

JEE Main 2020 April Exam: Revised Dates

Online Submission of Application Form: February 7 to March 12, 2020, up to 5:00 pm

Final Transaction of Fee: February 7 to March 12, 2-2- up to 11:50 pm through Credit/ Debit card/ Net Banking/ UPI and PAYTM Services

Correction in Particulars: March 13 to March 16, 2020

For JEE Main 2020 April exam application correction, the additional fee shall be paid through Credit/ Debit card/ Net Banking/ UPI and PAYTM Services.

All the registered candidates of JEE Main April 2020 should further note that the facility for correction in their data will be operational on the website; jeemain.nta.nic.in from March 13 to March 16, 11:50 pm. It is onetime facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardships to them. Hence, they must undertake the correction process carefully, as no further chance will be given, NTA noted strictly in its latest notification. All the other information related to NTA JEE Main 2020 April exam remains the same. Read the notification HERE.

How to Apply for JEE Main 2020 April Exam?

Visit the official website; jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, you will the JEE Main 2020 application link for April exam.

Click on ‘new registration,’ tab.

Register using your details.

Fill up the form and upload images.

Carefully go through the information you mentioned.

Now make payment and submit.

JEE Main 2020 exam for the second session will be held on April 5. 7, 9 and 11, 2020. NTA will announce the result on April 30. Those who qualify the entrance exam will be able to take admission in the undergraduate programme at the top technical institutions. The qualified candidates can next appear in the JEE Advanced exam, to study at the IITs.