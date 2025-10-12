Lucknow, October 12: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Provincial Civil Service (PCS) preliminary examination is underway across the state amid stringent security arrangements. To ensure transparency and fairness, centre administrators, assistant administrators, static magistrates, and sector magistrates have been deployed at all venues. The examination was being held under CCTV surveillance, with the administration maintaining strict vigilance throughout the process.

The PCS exam is being conducted in two shifts. The first session began at 9.30 a.m. and will continue till 11.30 a.m., while the second shift is scheduled from 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. UPPSC CES Prelims Result 2025 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in: 7,358 Candidates Qualify for Mains As UPPSC Releases Results of Combined State Engineering Services Exam, Know Steps To Check Merit List.

UPPSC PCS Preliminary Exam Begins Amid Tight Security

Amethi, Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (U.P.P.S.C.) examination is being conducted across 15 centers in the district. To ensure smooth conduct of the exam, security have been deployed. The examination will take place in two shifts, with more than 6,000… pic.twitter.com/RczVCFwEJw — IANS (@ians_india) October 12, 2025

#WATCH | Gorakhpur, UP: Candidates appear for the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) PCS Prelims Examination. pic.twitter.com/EcCX6Ha3kg — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 12, 2025

Candidates Arrive at Centres in Prayagraj To Appear in UPPSC PCS Exam

VIDEO | UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025: Candidates arrive at centres in Prayagraj to appear in the exam. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/DnHiHPKuJr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 12, 2025

Along with the centre administrators, two assistant administrators, a sector magistrate, and a static magistrate were stationed at each location to oversee the conduct of the exam and maintain its integrity.

In Varanasi, a total of 22,752 candidates are taking the exam, which is being conducted at 49 centres. Ghaziabad has been assigned 21 centres for this purpose. Additionally, 4,536 candidates are appearing at 10 centres in Hardoi, while Amethi has 15 centres designated for the exam. Similarly, centres are assigned in other districts also. Ahead of the examination, many candidates expressed optimism and confidence. UPPSC Postpones RO, ARO Exams; Announces To Hold PCS Preliminary Exam on Old Pattern.

Speaking to IANS, one aspirant said, "It feels really good and energetic this morning, full of confidence. The preparation is complete, and I'm excited to receive the question paper."

Another candidate, attempting the exam for the second time, said, "I hope that I crack the exam this time. Current Affairs is very important, and if you cover it well, things become a bit easier for you."

"I have prepared for a long time. This time, I hope that I crack this. I have prepared well," said another candidate. One more aspirant, attempting for the third time, added, "I have given this exam before. This is my third attempt. I am a bit nervous, but I am sure that this time I will clear the exam."

