Delhi University DUET 2020 Application: NTA Begins Online Registration Process, Apply at du.ac.in, nta.ac.in/DuetExam

As the board examinations are ongoing, it is also time to prepare for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET). The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the DUET 2020 in June. Candidates who are interested in studying at the repute DU affiliated colleges, are advised to visit the official websites, du.ac.in, nta.ac.in/DuetExam as the online application process has begun. NTA commenced the Delhi University DUET 2020 registration and application process from March 2, and interested candidates will be able to apply till March 31, 2020. Below in this article, we have mentioned all the important details for DU Admissions 2020. UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2020 Online Application Process Starts, Apply Before March 31.

DUET 2020: How to Apply Online?

Visit the official websites; du.ac.in , nta.ac.in/DuetExam .

, . On the homepage, click on the ‘Download Application Form,’ link.

Enter all your required details in the given fields and register yourself.

Login using your new credentials for DUET 2020 exam portal.

Fill up the application form. Provide your academic, personal and category details as asked on the website.

Upload your supporting documents, image and signature, in the given size.

Pay the DUET 2020 application fee.

Go through the application form, verify and submit the application form online.

You will receive a confirmed page for DUET 2020 application.

Download the same and take a print out for future reference.

DUET 2020: Important Dates

DUET 2020 Application: March 2 to March 31, 2020

DUET 2020 Admit Card: April 30, 2020

DUET 2020 Exam Dates: June 2 to June 9, 2020

DUET 2020 Result: June 25, 2020

DUET 2020: About the Entrance Test Schedule

DUET exam 2020 will be conducted in multiple shifts.

As per NTA’s schedule, the morning shift will be conducted from 8:0 am to 10:00 am followed by afternoon shift, i.e. from 2:00 pm.

The examination is also scheduled in the evening shift conducted from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Students are advised to go through the application notification in detail before applying for DU Entrance Test 2020.

DUET 2020 is an entrance exam which is held for admission in various courses at the undergraduate level in Delhi University. The exam will be held in a computer-based mode. Candidates can opt for the exam centre as per their choice while filling the NTA DUET 2020 application form.