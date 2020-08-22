Shillong, August 22: North-Eastern Hill University on Saturday announced that it would conduct final semester examinations. The exams will be conducted for both Postgraduate and Undergraduate courses serviced at University Academic Departments and Affiliated Colleges, reported NDTV. The university is yet to announce the date and schedule of the exams. However, the exams are expected to start from the third week of September this year.

Regular students of the final semester who are eligible to take this exam are asked to submit their applications by August 31, 2020. Applications will be submitted online. The university will declare the complete schedule of the exam online on the official website. ‘Postpone JEE and NEET Exams 2020,’ Students Continue Their Twitter Campaign Voicing Their Disagreement Over NTA’s Decision to Conduct Entrance Exams Amid the Pandemic.

The exams will be conducted according to the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) dated July 8, 2020. Earlier, the Students of the Union North-Eastern Hill University had urged authorities to cancel the exams in the wake of COVD-19 pandemic. They had also urged the university not to conduct online exams and to assess the marks based on past performances. Himachal Pradesh University Postpones Exams Scheduled For August 18 After High Court's Order.

Last month, the NEHU also extended last dates for admission into several courses. The last date to apply for BTech and BArch courses has been extended to August 25. Similarly, the last date to submit an online application for admission to PhD in Nanotechnology has been extended to October 21.

