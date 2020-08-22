The National Testing Agency (NTA) on August 21 confirmed that there wouldn’t be any postponement on the entrance exams. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and Advanced and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) would be conducted on September, as per the decided schedule. Meanwhile, students who have been campaigning online, requesting the government to postpone the entrance exams are disappointed, and they now tweet, even more, demanding to delay the examinations, till situation goes back to normalcy. #NEETJEE continues to trend on Twitter as candidates unanimously campaign urging NTA and government to ‘postpone JEE and NEET exams 2020,’ amid the pandemic.

India is one of the worst COVID-19-hit countries in the world. People have been infected in millions. Even though, the nation is undergoing through an unlock phase to revive the economy, and also several other loses, restrictions are still in place. Citizens in many states are barred from leaving their house, unless it is an emergency. Amid all of these, students are unhappy with the government’s decision to continue conducting the entrance exams in September. YouTubers CarryMinati, Bhuvan Bam and Ashish Chanchlani Come Out in Support of Students Demanding to Postpone JEE and NEET Entrance Exams.

“We find that there is absolutely no justification in the prayer made for postponement of the examination in question relating to NEET UG-2020 as well as JEE Main) April, 2020. In our opinion, though there is the pandemic situation, but ultimately life has to go and the career of the students cannot be put on peril for long and full academic year cannot be wasted,” NTA stated. But students are unhappy. They are concerned about their health and also cited several problems to reach the exam centre, as a majority of the candidates have gone back home during the nationwide lockdown. Students continue to voice their disagreement over conducting JEE and NEET 2020 entrance exams.

Check Tweets:

Sir please postpone #JEENEET Its a humble request sir please intervene in this matter 🙏 — Aryu Singh (@SinghAryu) August 22, 2020

Students Under A Lot of Pressure

Postpone jee amd neet we are tweeting here at 4 morning ...after studying ...this is too much stress for us to handle along with covid and natural calamities we have to fight the govt also ... pathetic decision making by govt and nta #JEENEET — Shivansh (@Shivans69597731) August 21, 2020

They Are Concerned About Their Health

Please postponed if anyone getting covid positive who will be responsible.#JEENEET — Bittu Singh (@BittuSi87122850) August 22, 2020

Exams During A Global Crisis!

I hope everyone is doing good, but i cannot expect this if #JEENEET are conducted. Conducting the exams in such a global crisis is not less than putting our lives at stake. #postponeNEETandJEE #ExamsInCovidASuicide #PostponeJEE_NEETinSept @Swamy39 @DrRPNishank @PMOIndia — Mohammed Talha Tabrez (@TalhaTabrez) August 22, 2020

Students Continue Their Twitter Campaign

They Request Govt to Postpone the Exam

Pls . Don't ignore #JEENEET students.....sir pls give ur decisions to us 🙏 — Ravi shankar (@RaviShankarrsss) August 22, 2020

It should be noted here that the admit card for JEE Main 2020 has already been released. NTA has also stated they have made elaborate arrangements in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. NEET 2020 is scheduled to be held on September 13, and JEE Main will take place from September 1 to September 6.

