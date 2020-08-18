Shimla, August 17: Himachal Pradesh University on Monday postponed its examinations scheduled for August 18. The decision to postpone the exams was taken by the university after the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Monday stayed the examinations till the apex court's further order. Final Year Exams Amid COVID-19: Himachal Pradesh High Court Stays UGC Examination in the State Until Supreme Court's Order.

A division bench comprising Justices Sureshwar Thakur and Chander Bhusan Barowalia was hearing a petition by the students and the parents. They raised concerns over the spread of coronavirus if the university "goes ahead with the examinations". The interim order is applicable till August 19. The Supreme Court has not announced its verdict on the University Grants Commission (UGC) case for final year examinations. The case has been adjourned till August 18.

Himachal Pradesh University's Notification:

Himachal Pradesh University postpones its examinations scheduled for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ev5vFACMsx — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

In Himachal Pradesh, over 36,000 students were expected to appear in the examinations till September 8 at 134 centres across the state. However, this order was passed by the high court on August 14, but the university, which claimed that it was unaware of the order, went ahead with the first exam on Monday. Final Year Exams Amid COVID-19: UGC Granted Permission to Conduct Examinations, Centre Tells Supreme Court.

State Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur told the media here that the state has made all preparations for conducting the final year examination by following all the health protocols. "We are going to file a special leave petition in the Supreme Court on the order of the high court," he said.

(With inputs from IANS)

