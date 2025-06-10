Bhubaneswar, June 10: The Department of Skill Development and Technical Education, Government of Odisha, has officially declared the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2025 results today, June 10, at 5:30 PM. The results were announced by the state minister during a press conference held at the 3rd Floor Auditorium Hall, SCTE&VT, Bhubaneswar. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their scorecards from the official website at ojee.nic.in. IGNOU Admission 2025: Admissions for ODL Programmes Begin at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in; Check Steps To Apply, Eligibility Criteria and Fees.

The OJEE 2025 examinations were conducted via Computer-Based Test (CBT) between May 2 and 12. They covered a wide range of disciplines, including BPharm, BSc Nursing, MBA, MCA, MTech, and more, for admission to both government and private institutions across Odisha. Aspirants eagerly awaiting their scores can now check their performance. Scroll below to learn the steps to check and download your scorecard. AP EdCET Answer Key 2025 Out at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in: APSCHE Releases Provisional Answer Key of Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test Exam, Know Steps To Check.

Steps To Check OJEE 2025 Results Online:

Visit the Official Website: Go to OJEE's official website, ojee.nic.in.

Go to OJEE's official website, ojee.nic.in. Find the Result Link: Look for a link on the homepage that says "OJEE Results 2025", "OJEE 2025 Result Download Link", or "Download OJEE Rank Card 2025". Click on it.

Look for a link on the homepage that says "OJEE Results 2025", "OJEE 2025 Result Download Link", or "Download OJEE Rank Card 2025". Click on it. Enter Login Credentials: You will be redirected to a login window. Here, you need to enter your details, which typically include your application number and password.

You will be redirected to a login window. Here, you need to enter your details, which typically include your application number and password. Submit Details: After entering your credentials, click on the "Submit" or "Login" button.

After entering your credentials, click on the "Submit" or "Login" button. View and Download Result: Your OJEE Results 2025 and scorecard will appear on the screen.

Your OJEE Results 2025 and scorecard will appear on the screen. Save for Future Reference: Download the OJEE Results 2025 scorecard and take a printout for your records and future reference, especially for the counselling process.

With the OJEE 2025 results, aspiring students in Odisha can now apply to multiple professional courses at institutions like Utkal University, KIIT School of Rural Management, United School of Business Management, GIET University, National Institute of Science and Technology, and Rourkela Institute of Management Studies. As candidates now hold their scorecards, the focus will shift towards the subsequent counselling process, where these results will determine their admission into these and other esteemed colleges across the state.

