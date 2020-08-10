Kohima, August 10: To promote e-learning among students, the Nagaland government has issued a notice that the virtual lessons by the Department of School Education will also be available on JioTV from Monday, August 10. From May 2020, the lectures were telecasted on Doordarshan, Youtube, and Facebook. The classes will be telecasted under the channel name "School Education Nagaland" on Jio TV.

Nagaland Online Classes on JioTV:

All telecasted video lessons will be available at Jio TV under the channel name 'School Education Nagaland' w.e.f. 10th August 2020#Nagaland #Nagas @DoSENagaland pic.twitter.com/dAjyNVnPgq — Nagaland Board of School Education, NBSE (@nbsenagaland) August 8, 2020

"Therefore, interested teaches and parents are advised to encourage students to make use of the telecast so as to enhance their learning experiences during the period of closure of schools caused due to COVID-19 lockdown," it added.

Schools and colleges across the country are closed due to the novel coronavirus crisis. As per the last announcement by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), schools will be closed till August 31, 2020. Due to the pandemic, educational institutions are conducting online classes.

