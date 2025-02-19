Mumbai, February 19: The Punjab State Council of Educational Research and Training (PSCERT) has announced the Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2024 results on February 19, 2025. Candidates can access their results online at pstet.pseb.ac.in by entering their credentials. The scorecards are available for download on the official website.

Punjab conducted the PSTET 2024 exam to assess candidates for teaching roles in schools. Paper 1 was for those aiming to teach Classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 was for Classes 6 to 8. The results, available as scorecards, provide marks for each paper and the overall qualification status.

How To Check and Download PSCERT Result 2024

Visit pstet.pseb.ac.in.

Click on the "Result" tab on the homepage.

Select "Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2024 Result."

Enter your registered email ID and password.

Submit the details to view your scorecard.

Download and save the result for future reference.

The PSTET is an important exam for those aspiring to teach in government and private schools across Punjab. It assesses candidates' knowledge and teaching skills to ensure they meet the required standards for primary and upper primary education. For any assistance or queries regarding the PSTET Result 2024, candidates can contact the Punjab State Council of Educational Research and Training using the details available on the official website.

