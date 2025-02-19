Jaipur, February 19: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER) is expected to release the admit cards for the REET 2024 examination today, February 19. Candidates who will be appearing for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET 2024) can visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to check and download the hall tickets once they are released.

It must be noted that the REET 2024 admit card is likely to be available from 4 PM onwards on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and reet2024.co.in. The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher will be conducted on February 27 in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 10 AM to 12:30 PM, and the second shift from 3 PM to 5:30 PM.

How To Download REET 2024 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official RBSE website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, open the REET 2024 portal

Step 3: Now click on the link to download the REET 2024 admit card

Step 4: Enter using your login details

Step 5: Your REET 2024 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

The application window for the REET 2024 examination opened on December 16 last year and closed on January 15 last month. Candidates are advised to arrive at the exam centre at least two hours before the exam begins. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education also said that information related to admit cards may also be sent through e-mail or message (SMS) on candidates' registered mobile numbers depending on the available resources.

The board further clarified that it will not send admit cards by post. After downloading the admit card, candidates should make sure that there is no error on the hall ticket. If there is any, they should report it to the board immediately. The board will hold the REET examination at two levels: level 1 for primary teachers and level 2 for secondary teacher posts.

Based on their eligibility, candidates can apply for Level 1, Level 2, or both. For more details, candidates can visit the official website.

