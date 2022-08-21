Mumbai, August 21: The Directorate General of Border Security Force (BSF) has invited applications from candidates for various posts of Head Constable. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the Head Constable posts on the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the BSF Recruitment 2022 Head Constable posts is September 19, 2022. IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 6932 Vacancies of Probationary Officers at www.ibps.in; Check Details Here.

The BSF Recruitment drive is being held to fill up 1312 posts in the organisation. There are 982 posts for Head Constable (Radio Operator) and 330 posts for Head Constable (Radio Mechanic).

As per the eligibility criteria, candidates must have matriculation or equivalent degree from a recognised Board and two years Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Certificate in Radio and Television or Electronics or, Computer Operator and Programming Assistant or, Data Preparation and Computer Software, or General Electronics or, Data Entry Operator from a recognised Institute.

Candidates applying for Head Constable posts should be between 18 to 25 years as on September 19, 2022. ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply for 108 Vacancies of Constable Posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in; Check Details Here.

The applications for the Head Constable posts will be accepted through online mode only. One must remember that vacancies are subject to change. The link to apply for the Head Constable posts was activated on August 20.

For more details on Head Constable posts, candidates can check the official website of BSF.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2022 04:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).