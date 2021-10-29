Jaipur, October 29: The slot booking registration for the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2021 has begun by the Department of Education, Rajasthan from October 28 onwards. The candidates can apply for slot booking can from October 28 to November 10, 2021. The complete schedule is available on the official site of the Department of Education, Rajasthan on predeled.com. According to the official notification, the candidates can also upload the documents online for verification from October 28 to November 9, 2021. The candidates can also click on the direct link to book the slot.

The online reporting between the candidate and the institution will be conducted by the Department till November 10, 2021. To book the slot online for the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2021, the candidates have to use the easy steps given below.

Candidates have to visit the official website predeled.com to book the slot online for the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2021.

to book the slot online for the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2021. On the homepage, click on registration or login link and enter the details

Now click on submit and pay the fees.

Once all the details are filled in, download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2021 examination was conducted by the Department on August 31 from 2 pm to 5 pm across the state. The Pre. D.El.Ed course is held by the Department of Elementary Education Rajasthan for application in two-year diploma in elementary education, D.El.Ed course.

