Jaipur, September 1: The admit card of the Rajasthan PTET 2021 examination has been released. Candidates can download the hall ticket of the PTET 2021 exam on the official website-- ptetraj2021.com. The Rajasthan PTET 2021 examination will be conducted on September 8, 2021, by Dungar College, Bikaner. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the PTET 2021 examination can visit the official website and download the admit card easily.

The direct link to check and download the Rajasthan PTET 2021 admit card is given here. To download the Rajasthan PTET 2021 admit card, candidates have to follow several steps on the official website.

Candidates can download the Rajasthan PTET 2021 admit card by following the below steps:

Candidates have to visit the official website of the exam - ptetraj2021.com On the homepage, click on the admit card link available on the homepage of the website You will be redirected to a new webpage where you have to enter the login credential Now click on view admit card. The admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout of the same for further use Candidates are revised to check all the details in the admit card carefully. On the exam day, candidates must carry an admit card which has the candidates' name of candidates, roll number, test center name and address, timings. As per the official notification, candidates should immediately report to the officials through email i.e. gpsptet2021@gmail.com or contact them via helplines numbers i.e. 0151-2528035, 9672636905,7665369075, 9772285255 in case of any discrepancy.

