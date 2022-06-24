Jai Narain Vyas University, Jodhpur has released admit cards of the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2022. Registered candidates can go to ptetraj2022.com and download their hall tickets.

Rajasthan PTET 2022 exam is scheduled for July 3, from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm. The exam will be held in two categories: BEd 2 year course and BA-BEd or BSc-BEd 4 year integrated course.

Steps to download Rajasthan PTET 2022 admit card

Go to ptetraj2022.com

On the homepage, select your course – BEd 2 year course or BA-BEd or BSc-BEd 4 year integrated course.

Click on the admit card download link.

Choose method to download PTET admit card – form number, roll number or general details.

Login with required details and download the admit card.

Save a copy for future use.

