Jaipur, July 13: The RBSE Class 12th result 2020 for Commerce has been announced by the Board of School Education Rajasthan, Ajmer (RBSE) on its official websites. Students are advised to check the result of senior secondary commerce stream examination on the websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Students can check the RBSE 12th Commerce result 2020 both online and via SMS.

The Class 12 examination was conducted in March 2020. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, several papers were cancelled due to the nation-wide lockdown. The exams that were pending were conducted from June 18 to 30, 2020. All precautions were taken and social distancing guidelines were strictly followed. RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 Merit List: Yash Sharma Tops Rajasthan Class 12 Board Exam, Check Pass Percentage and Overall Statistics Here.

How to check RBSE class 12th result 2020 Commerce Online

Step 1: To check the RBSE class 12th result 2020 Commerce results online, students must visit any of the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the websites, click on the results link.

Step 3: Enter the details that have been asked.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Students can download the RBSE Class 12 result

The Board of School Education Rajasthan, Ajmer (RBSE) had announced the 12th results for Science stream earlier. The pass percentage for Science stream was 91.96 per cent. In 2019, the RBSE released Class 12 Science and Commerce results on the same day on May 15, 2019. Around 42,140 students had appeared for Class 12 Commerce in 2019 with the overall pass percentage was 91.46 percent.

