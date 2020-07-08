The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the class 12 board exam result 2020 for Science stream today, July 8, 2020. Students who appeared in this year’s board exams can visit the official websites of RBSE; rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, bserexam.com to check and download their result. In addition, the Rajasthan board class 12 result 2020 is also available at third-party sites such as examresults.net. According to the board, 91.96% students qualified the Science stream board exam. Yash Sharma is the topper this year scoring, 95.60%. In this article, we bring you RBSE 2020 result merit list, list of toppers and overall statistics of science stream.

RBSE Result 2020 Merit List and Overall Statistics

Total number of students appeared- 2,37,305

Total number of students passed - 2,18,232

Total passing percentage - 91.96%

Number of girls - 74,881

Number of boys - 1,62,424

Topper: Yash Sharma with 95.60%

How to Check RBSE 12th Science Stream Result 2020?

Visit any of the official websites of RBSE; rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, bserexam.com.

On the website, look for the link that reads RBSE 12th result 2020.

You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter your registration number, roll number and date of birth as mentioned in your RBSE class 12 hall ticket or admit card.

After submitting the details, your RBSE 12th Science Stream Result 2020 will be displayed on the computer screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

RBSE class 12 board on March and was scheduled to end early April, 2020. But because of coronavirus induced nationwide lockdown, the state board exams were postponed, and remaining papers were held in June. As the RBSE 12th result 2020 for Science stream is out, the scores for commerce and arts is expected to be declared soon.

