RGPV Engineering Exams 2020: Students Can 'Choose Examination Centre' in MP For Papers to be Held From June 23

Bhopal, May 31: The Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV), also referred to as Rajiv Gandhi Technical University, has given students the option to choose examination centre as per their convenience for the engineering exams set to commence from June 23. Earlier, the students were asked to appear for the exams in the affiliated colleges of Madhya Pradesh where they were enrolled.

The amendment in norm is aimed at relieving the students who may face inconvenience to travel amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The central government on Saturday announced the extension of lockdown till June 30, while allowing greater relaxations in non-containment zones.

The RGPV's decision will be welcomed by students residing in MP and enrolled in technical courses of colleges affiliated to the varsity in the state. However, the students of other states were left in the lurch as the option of examination centres includes only of those based in Madhya Pradesh.

For students outside MP, an uncertainty remains on whether they will be able to arrange for their commute and accomodation for the exams to be held from June 23.

RGPV Vice-Chancellor Sunil Kumar said any amendments to the current set of decisions would be made after receiving inputs from the state government. Notably, the students who would not be able to appear for the examinations will be allowed to appear for the same in August.