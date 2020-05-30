Unlock 1 Guidelines: Schools, Colleges And Other Educational Institutions Will Open in Phase 2, Decision to be Taken in July

Image Used For Representational Purpose Only. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 30: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday issued guidelines for re-opening of activities outside containment zones in a phased manner. The current phase of re-opening, Unlock 1, will have an economic focus. As part of the Unlock 1, the government has decided to re-open all schools, colleges and other educational institutes in the second phase. As per the statement issued by the MHA, the decision regarding the opening of schools and colleges will take place in the month of July. Unlock 1 Guidelines: MHA Reduces Night Curfew Timings To 9 PM-5 AM From 7 PM-7 AM.

The MHA said, “Schools, colleges, educational training/coaching institutions etc. will be opened after consultations with states and UTs. State Governors/ UT administrators may hold consultations at an institutional level with parents and other stakeholders. Based on the feedback, the decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July, 2020.” Meanwhile, the Health Ministry will prepare an SOP regarding the matter in consultation with the Central Ministries. Unlock 1 Guidelines Issued By MHA While Lockdown Extended in Containment Zones in India Till June 30.

The fourth phase of lockdown will end in India on May 31. The MHA has decided to re-open all the activities outside containment zones from June 1 in a phased manner. However, the restrictions within the containment zone will continue. The MHA in a press release said that all activities to be relaxed in a phased manner outside containment zones, as per the Health Ministry’s guidelines. Unlock 1: MHA Issues Guidelines for Lockdown 5.0, All Activities Outside Containment Zones to Open.

The country is under the fourth phase of lockdown which will continue till May 31. The lockdown was first enforced in March to contain the spread of COVID-19. The nationwide lockdown that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first announced on March 24 was slated to end on April 14. It was extended for the second time till May 3. On May 1, the MHA further extended the lockdown period to two weeks till May 17.