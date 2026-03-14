Mumbai, March 14: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially opened the registration portal for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2026 today, March 14. Prospective candidates can access the application form starting at 3:00 PM IST via the board's official website. The entrance test is the primary gateway for admission to various postgraduate dental programs across the country for the upcoming academic session.

Key Dates and Deadlines for NEET MDS 2026

According to the official notification, the application window will remain open for just over two weeks. Candidates must complete their submissions by March 30, 2026 (11:55 PM). Maharashtra SSC Board Controversy: Class 6 Students Found Checking Class 10 Board Marathi Papers, Probe Launched Viral Video.

Following the registration period, NBEMS will provide an application correction window from April 4 to April 6, allowing candidates to rectify certain details. A final selective edit window is scheduled for April 21 to April 22 for specific document updates, such as photographs or signatures.

NEET MDS 2026 Exam Schedule and Admit Cards

The NEET MDS 2026 examination is set to take place on May 2, 2026. Ahead of the test, the board will release exam city slips on April 22 to inform candidates of their assigned testing locations. Official admit cards will be available for download starting April 29.

Application Process and Fees

Eligible candidates - those holding a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree and meeting the internship requirements - can apply through the following steps:

Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Register to generate a User ID and password.

Fill out the application form and upload the required documents, including a scanned photograph and thumb impression.

Select a preferred exam city and pay the registration fee.The application fee is set at INR 3,500 for General, OBC, and EWS candidates, while SC, ST, and PwD candidates are required to pay INR 2,500. NEET MDS is a single-window entrance examination for MDS courses under the Dentists Act, 1948. JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Registration Last Day Today, Here’s How To Apply. No other entrance examination, either at the state or institutional level, is valid for admission to these programs. The announcement of the May exam date follows a period of stabilisation in the medical education calendar, ensuring that the academic cycle remains on track for dental professionals nationwide.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (natboard.edu.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 04:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).