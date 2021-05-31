New Delhi, May 31: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Monday decided to put on Hold RRB NTPC 2019 examination process due to COVID-19 restrictions imposed by various states of India. The RRB released a notification in this regard. The recruitment process commenced in December last year. The RRB will announce further schedules n the coming days once restrictions are eased. SSC CGL And CHSL Exams 2020 Postponed Amid COVID-19 Surge in The Country; New Dates To Be Announced After Accessing Situation.

The notification reads, “RRBs have notified three Centralized Employment Notifications (CENs), No. 01/2019, No. 03/2019, and No. RRC 01/2019, for various categories. The recruitment process commenced from December 2020 after easing of restrictions imposed on account of COVID 19 and is being held in phases. Further scheduling of CBT has been held up because of various restrictions imposed by the affected states due to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic once again.” RRB NTPC Phase 6 Exam Dates 2021 Announced on Official Website, Exams to Begin from April 1; Candidates Can Check Complete Schedule at - rrbcdg.gov.in.

The notification further reads, “Candidates are hereby informed that further scheduling of examinations will be advised in due course once the restrictions imposed by various states are eased.” The sixth phase of the first stage of RRB NTPC CBT was conducted in April 2021. Candidates are advised to check the official website for further updates. The recruitment drive is being carried out by the board to fill 35,208 vacant posts.

