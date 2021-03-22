New Delhi, March 22: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Monday released the exam schedule for RRB NTPC Phase 6 exams. Around six lakh candidates will appear for the exam. The RRB NTPC Phase 6 Exam will be conducted on April 1, 3, 5, 6, 7 and 8, 2021. Candidates can visit the official website- rrbcdg.gov.in to view notification to check the complete schedule of the exam. Aspirants can check the official notification here:

The admit card will be available four days prior to the exam date. Notably, the link for viewing the Exam City and Date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites on March 22 at 9 pm. The board has already sent necessary information to candidates on their registered e-mail ID and mobile number. RRB NTPC Exams 2020 Schedule Released.

Candidates are advised to strictly follow COVID-related guidelines during the examination. The official notification reads, “Use of Face Mask is mandatory. Candidates will be allowed entry only if wearing a Face Mask and the Face mask shall be worn at all.” RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021 Soon: Board Activates Phase 2 Exam Link to Check Venue, Examination Dates and More Online at rrbcdg.gov.in.

The board in the notification asked candidates not to bring electronic gadgets such as Mobile phones, pager, watches, Bluetooth enabled devices, calculators, metallic wears, bangles, belts, bracelets etc., inside the test centre. The recruitment drive is being carried out by the board to fill 35,208 vacant posts.

