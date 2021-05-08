New Delhi, May 8: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday postponed the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (Tier-I) Examination,2020 and the combined graduate level (Tier-1) exam 2020 amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country. The SSC also released an official notification in this regard.

Notably, the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (Tier-I) was scheduled to take place from May 21 to May 22, while the SSC CGL (Tier-I) Exam, 2020 was scheduled to be conducted the SSC CGL (Tier-I) Exam, 2020. Both these examinations have been postponed now due to the rise in coronavirus infections in the country. A total of 6506 vacancies was to be filled by the exam. CBSE Class 10 Board Exams Cancelled While Class 12 Exams Postponed! Funny Memes and Jokes Take over Twitter in Celebration.

The commission will announce the fresh dates of the exams postponed only after accessing the COVID-19 situation in the country. The aspirants are advised to visit the official website of the commission for the latest updates about the exams. Maharashtra Board Examination 2021 For Class 10, 12 Postponed Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases; Examinations to Be Held in May And June.

Meanwhile, the commission has also postponed the release of the SSC Constable (GD) 2021 notification. The notification for the recruitment of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles was expected to be released by the first week of May.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2021 02:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).