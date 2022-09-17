The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL is recruiting candidates for executive and non-executive posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official site of SAIL at sailcareers.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till September 30, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 333 posts in the organisation.

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Executives: 8 Posts

Non-Executives: 325 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check their educational qualifications and age limit through the detailed notification available here.

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of Computer Based Test in Hindi/ English on the appointed date. The Computer Based Test (CBT)will consist of 100 Objective type questions in 2 segments. The exam duration will be for 2 hours and minimum qualifying marks is 50 percentile score for UR/EWS, 40 percentile score for SC/ST/OBC (Non-creamy Layer)/PWD category.

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Assistant Manager: ₹700 for General/OBC/EWS category and ₹200/- for SC/ST/PWD/ESM/ Departmental candidates.

Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Optr), Mining Foreman, Surveyor, Fire Operator (Trainee) & Operator-cum-Technician (Trainee): ₹500 for General/OBC/EWS category and ₹150/- for SC/ST/PWD/ESM/ Departmental candidates.

Mining Mate, Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee), Fireman-cum-Fire Engine Driver (Trainee) &Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee) (HMV): ₹300 for General/OBC/EWS category and ₹100/- for SC/ST/PWD/ESM/ Departmental candidates.

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply, candidates are required to visit the official website

Step 2: Then, on the official website, click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: Fill out the application form and upload the required documents

Step 4: Candidates then pay their application fees.

Step 5: Then, take a printout of the document for future use.

