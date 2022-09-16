The LIC has released the LIC Recruitment 2022 on the official website of Life Insurance Corporation — licindia.in. The notification is for the recruitment of Chief Technical Officer, Chief Digital Officer and Chief Information Security Office for the central office in Mumbai.

The application process for the recruitment drive opened on 10 September and the application window will close on 10 October. Candidates can only submit the application fee online.

LIC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

There is an opening for one position in each category. All applicants should be less than the age of 58 years and the period of engagement will be three years. All candidates are required to have 15 years of minimum experience in their respective domains.

LIC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

The LIC recruitment applications will be submitted only via the online method. Candidates willing to apply will have to pay application fees of Rs 1,000 for unreserved categories and Rs 100 for SC/ST/PwBD candidates. The fees are non-refundable.

LIC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to LIC official website– licindia.in

Step 2: Go to the careers page and select “SpecializedpositionsinIT

Step 3: Click on the ‘Apply Online’ option

Step 4: Click on new registration and enter your credentials A provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Note down the provisional registration number and password

Step 6: Candidates will receive an email and SMS regarding the same

Step 7: Fill the application form and complete the registration

Step 8: Upload required documents

Step 9: Preview the application form and click on ‘Complete Registration’ once again

Step 10: Click on payment option and make the payment

Contract will be for a period of 3 years renewable yearly or for a lesser period subject to satisfactory performance at the discretion of the Corporation. The contract can be terminated at one month’s notice on either side

