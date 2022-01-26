New Delhi, January 26: The State bank of India 9’SBI) on Wednesday declared the Probationary Officer mains exam result 2021. Candidates can check the SBI PO Mains Exam Result 2021 on the official website of the bank - sbi.co.in. Candidates qualified in the prelims exam appeared for the main exam on January 2 this year.

Notably, the prelims exam result was declared on December 16, 2021. Aspirants shortlisted in the mains exam will be called for Phase-III interview round. The interview is scheduled to take place in the second or the third week of February this year. The final result will be declared in March. IBPS PO Preliminary Exam 2021 Results Declared At ibps.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Result.

Here Are Steps To Download The Result:

Visit the official website of the bank - sbi.co.in.

On the homepage, click on “Careers” tab

A new page will open.

Under “Join SBI” tab , click on “Current Openings”.

Click on “Main Examination Result” under RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS

The result will appear on the screen in a PDF file.

The file contains the roll numbers of the selected candidates.

Press Ctrl+F to check your roll number.

Download the file and take its printout for future reference.

There will not be any sectional cut-off. Candidates upto three times the number of vacancies will be shortlisted for the Phase-III round. Candidates need to score the minimum aggregate qualifying score. For more details, aspirants are advised to visit the official website.

