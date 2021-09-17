New Delhi, September 17: The State Bank of India has released the admit cards for Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO) examination 2021. The call letters have been uploaded on its official website. Candidates who have applied for SBI SCO Recruitment Exam 2021 can visit the official website of the bank at sbi.co.in to access and download their respective admit cards for the said examination. The call letters can be downloaded from the official website till September 25. UPCET 2021 Answer Key Released by NTA, Candidates Can Download Answer Key and Response Sheet on Official Website upcet.nta.nic.in.

The State Bank of India SCO Examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 25. The selection process includes a written examination and an interview. The candidates will be tested on reasoning, general aptitude, English language and professional knowledge, according to the official notification in this regard. To download the admit cards, aspirants have to login to the website by entering registration number or roll number and date of birth or password. Click here for direct link to SBI SCO Call Letter 2021.

Here Is How To Download SBI SCO Call Letter 2021:

Visit the official website at sbi.co.in

Click on 'Careers' tab on home page

Under 'Join SBI' section click on 'Current Openings'

Click on the link that says 'RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN SBI ON REGULAR BASIS (DOWNLOAD CALL LETTER FOR ONLINE EXAM) (ADVERTISEMENT No. CRPD/SCO/ENG/2021-22/13)(Engineer Civil/ Electrical)'

Click on 'Download Call Letter for Online Exam'

A new web page will open

Login by entering required details

Download admit card

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the call letter for future references. The admit card will carry important details and instructions regarding the examination. Candidates are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies.

