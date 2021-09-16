New Delhi, September 16: The provisional answer key of the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 has been released. The answer key has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website. Candidates can download the answer key, along with their recorded responses from the official website, upcet.nta.nic.in. The exams were conducted in the state on September 5 and 6, 2021. The objections, once raised by the students, will be reviewed by the NTA. The answer key download window will be available up to September 17.

"Questions, provisional answer keys, and responses of the exam are now hosted on https://upcet.nta.nic.in They will be available upto 17.09.2021, in the given window", the notification read. The UPCET 2021 result will be announced later. However, students can use the response sheet and answer and calculate their probable score in the UPCET 2021 exam. The NTA has also announced that the candidates can also raise objections to the provisional answer key. Click Here For The Direct Link.

The candidates, who are not satisfied with any answer key, may challenge the same by filling an online application form ONLY and paying online, a non-refundable fee of Rs.200/-per question, in the given window, through payment gateway, using debit/credit card or net banking or Paytm. The NTA said that only paid challenges made during the window will be considered for review, it said.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge,” the NTA said.

