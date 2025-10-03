School Assembly News Headlines Today, 4 October 2025: News headlines play an important role for school students as these quick news updates offer a quick and clear way to understand happenings around India and across the globe. Going through school assembly news headlines every day helps students stay informed about national and international developments, sports events, scientific innovations, global highlights, and other events around the world. Reading news not only broadens their general knowledge but also builds a strong academic base, since many lessons are linked with real-world happenings. Below are the top news headlines for the school assembly on October 4, 2025. Be sure to share these key updates from national, international, sports, entertainment, and business news during the morning assembly.

National News For School Assembly

PM Narendra Modi To Unveil Youth-Focused Initiatives Worth Over Rs 62,000 Crore in Delhi on October 4

Navi Mumbai International Airport News: PM Narendra Modi To Touch Down in ‘Air India One’ at NMIA for October 8 Inauguration

IMD Says Cyclone Shakti Formed Over Arabian Sea To Intensify Into Severe Cyclonic Storm in 24 Hours, Check Real-Time Status Here

International News For School Assembly

India Reacts to Protests in PoJK, Calls It ‘Natural Consequences of Pakistan’s Offensive Approach and Systemic Plundering of Resources’ (Watch Video)

Vladimir Putin Calls PM Narendra Modi ‘Wise Leader ’, Reaffirms India-Russia ‘Strategic Partnership’ (Watch Video)

Philippines Earthquake: Death Toll Rises to 72 After Massive 6.9 Magnitude Quake Strikes Central Philippines, Search and Rescue Operations Conclude

What Is the Sir Creek Dispute? Know Why Rajnath Singh Warned Pakistan

Sports News For School Assembly

Ravindra Jadeja Performs His Trademark ‘Sword’ Celebration After Scoring Sixth Test Century During IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video)

Manisha Chauhan To Lead India A Women’s Hockey Team in Five-Match Tour of China

Brian Bennett Becomes First Player In T20I History to Hit Six Fours in An Over

Entertainment News For School Assembly

‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Roars at Box Office With Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra Festival Weekend Boosts Theatre Footfal (See Post)

The Bvlgari Serpenti Infinito Exhibition at NMACC Mumbai Showcases the Fusion of Tradition and Modernity at Its Opening

Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson Set to Reunite for Special Documentary on Netflix

Business News For School Assembly

RBI grants FIDC self-regulatory status to oversee non-bank lending sector

India's forex reserves fall $2.3 billion to $700.23 billion, shows RBI data

Electronics component manufacturing scheme receives 249 applications: IT Ministry

Presenting news headlines during morning assemblies not only informs students but also helps them in building valuable life skills by sharpening their communication abilities. Beyond daily updates, this practice becomes a tool for personal growth as it shapes students into well-informed, articulate, and socially responsible individuals who can express their thoughts clearly and engage with the world around them.

