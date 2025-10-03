Zimbabwe secured a clinical victory against Kenya in the semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2025 Africa regional qualifier and with it, they have now secured a place in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. After missing out in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Zimbabwe are finally back in a global competition. Zimbabwe's young opener Brian Bennett played a big role in the victory as he smashed a quickfire half-century. On his way, he hit six fours in one over against Lucas Ndandason Olouch and became the first player in T20Is to achieve the feat. Zimbabwe Qualify For ICC T20 World Cup 2026; Brian Bennett, Blessing Muzarabani Power Sikandar Raza's Side to Victory in T20WC Africa Regional Qualifier 2025 Semifinal Against Kenya.

Brian Bennett Becomes First Player In T20I History to Hit Six Fours in An Over

