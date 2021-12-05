Shimla, December 5: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) on Sunday released the exam schedule of assistant engineer posts in HPPTCL and HPPCL. The exam will be conducted in the computer-based test (CBT) mode. The HPPSC assistant engineer exam will be held HPPSC assistant engineer. Candidates, who have registered for the exam, can download their admit cards on the official website of the HPPSC - hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The examination will take place in a single shift from 1 pm to 3 pm. Candidates have been asked to reach the examination centre by 12 noon. The exam for electrical discipline (Executive trainee) will be conducted on December 12, the exam for Electrical discipline (on a contract basis) will be held on December 13 and the exam for the civil discipline will take place on December 14. UP TET Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at updeled.gov.in.

Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket:

Visit the official website - hppsc.hp.gov.in .

On the home page, click on the tab “Download Admit Card”.

A new page will open.

Enter your login credentials.

The hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

The commission, in a statement, said, “Candidates are advised to follow SOP/ guideline issued by the Government of Himachal Pradesh and also issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India from time to time with regard to COVID-19 pandemic.” Candidates should bring one of their ID proofs issued by the government to the examination centre along with the hall ticket.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2021 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).