Guwahati, December 3: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on Friday released admit cards for the Assam PSC JE exam. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of the APSC - apsc.nic.in. The screening exam for the post of Junior Engineer will be conducted on December 5, 2021.

The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted rom 10 am to 12 noon for general studies. Meanwhile, the second shift for the engineering exam will be conducted from 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm. Admit card contains details, including reporting time and address of the examination centre. JKPSC Admit Cards 2021 for Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies Exam Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at jkpsc.nic.in.

Here Are Steps To Download The Admit Card:

Visit the official site - apsc.nic.in .

. On the home page, click on Assam PSC JE Admit Card 2021 link.

Enter the login credentials.

Click on submit.

The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card.

Take a printout of the hall ticket.

The application process for the APSC PS JE exam 2021 began on August 19 last year. The recruitment process has been conducted for filling 545 posts. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the commission for the latest updates regarding the exam.

