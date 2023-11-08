SSC Exam Calendar 2024 Released at ssc.nic.in; Check Dates of CHSL, MTS, Delhi Police SI and Other Examinations

New Delhi, November 8: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday, November 7, released the tentative SSC exam calendar for 2024-25. Interested candidates can check the SAC exam calendar at the official SSC website ssc.nic.in. The SSC exam calendar 2024 mentions the opening and closing dates for applications of these exams, besides providing the list of months in which the exams will held next year.

The dates for the SSC GD Constable 2025, SSC CHSL 2024, SSC MTS 2024, SSC JE 2024, SSC Delhi Police SI 2024, and other exams are included in the SSC exam calendar 2024-25. UPSC Exam Calendar 2024 Released At upsc.gov.in; CSE Prelims on May 26, Check Full Schedule Here.

How to Download SSC Exam Calendar 2024?

Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Examination Calendar." A PDF will open on the screen, check the various exam schedules. Download the PDF and save it for further use. Take a printout, if required.

The SSC CHSL 2024 notification will be out on April 24, the SSC MTS 2024 notice will be sent out on May 7, and the SSC CGL 2024 notification will be sent out on June 11, per the SSC exam schedule 2024. JEE Main 2024: NTA Announces Exam Dates for Joint Entrance Examination; Check Schedule and Other Details Here.

SSC will be conducting the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2024, and the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2024, in May-June next year. The advertisements for these exams will be released on February 15 and 29, 2024.

Exams for the Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles for the year 2025 will be conducted in December 2024-January 2025. Exams for the Junior Hindi Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, and Grade 'C' and 'D' Stenographer Examination, 2024 will be held in October and November.

The commission will be releasing the notification for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024 will in April with exam taking place in June or July of that year. The Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 will take place in September–October, while the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 will take place in July–August.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 08, 2023 12:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).