Mumbai, August 3: Thousands of SSC aspirants and educators, including prominent English teacher Neetu Singh, popularly known as "Neetu ma’am", gathered in Delhi on August 1 and 2 under a unified “Delhi Chalo” call. Protesters demanded transparency and accountability in the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 exam process held from July 24 to August 1, 2025. Several videos of the protests have gone viral on social media.

Students have raised multiple grievances, such as abrupt cancellation of exams without prior notice, last-minute changes in eligibility criteria, and exam centre allocations hundreds of kilometres from home. Technical glitches, including system crashes, unresponsive computer mice, and server failures, plagued many exam venues. Candidates also reported poor infrastructure, such as inadequate seating, lack of drinking water or restroom access, and alleged misconduct by invigilators and security personnel. 'What Are Bouncers Doing at Exam Centres?' Aspirants Descend in Delhi over SSC Exam 'mismanagement'.

Neetu Singh Shares Problems Faced by SSC Aspirants

जब TCS exams conduct कर रही थी, तब भी कुछ कमियाँ थीं — waiting list, गलत प्रश्न जैसे मुद्दे सामने आए। लेकिन उस समय students academic issues पर लड़ रहे थे। अब हालात उस स्तर से भी नीचे चले गए हैं। आज छात्र mouse, pen, और paper जैसी basic सुविधाओं के लिए लड़ने को मजबूर हैं।… — Neetu Singh (@NeetuSingh202) August 2, 2025

Protesters' Demands

Why is SSC not able to conduct the exams without any irregularities?#SSCVendorFailure pic.twitter.com/CRGzrqhv3E — Neetu Singh (@NeetuSingh202) August 2, 2025

'Teachers, Not Terrorists'

Who Is Neetu Singh, the Leading Voice in Protests Against Alleged SSC Exam Mismanagement?

At the forefront of this protest stood Neetu Singh, a well-known SSC educator and English-language coach who commands a large following among aspirants preparing for various central government exams. Known for her accessible teaching methods and active student support, Singh joined the demonstrations alongside teachers and students.

She was briefly detained at the protest sites but released later that day. In her public statements, she criticised the SSC for hiring Eduquity Career Technologies, a firm with an alleged tainted record, and called for an urgent meeting with DoPT officials to discuss the students’ grievances. 'Eligible' Group C, D Education Staff Demonstrate Outside SSC Office.

What Are Students’ Demands?

Students and educators are demanding an independent investigation into the SSC vendor selection process, immediate rectification of exam centre allocations, and the rollback or overhaul of faulty appointment systems. Their other demands include a free and fair exam system, irregularity-free question papers, and proper infrastructure.

Protesters also want assurances that future exams will not replicate the operational breakdowns seen in Phase 13 exams. There are growing calls to revoke Eduquity’s contract and replace it with a credible agency.

