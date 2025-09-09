New Delhi, September 9: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a strict warning to candidates, content creators, and social media users against discussing, analysing, or sharing SSC examination question papers in any form. The commission noted rising incidents of such activity on online platforms and reminded stakeholders that these acts are now criminal offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 (PEA Act, 2024).

Under Section 3 of the Act, leakage, possession, or dissemination of exam content without authorisation is strictly prohibited. Section 9 classifies violations as cognisable, non-bailable, and non-compoundable, while Section 10 outlines penalties. Individuals found guilty face three to five years of imprisonment along with fines of up to INR 10 lakh. Institutions or service providers can be fined up to INR 1 crore, barred from conducting future exams, and made liable for recovery costs. In cases of organised crime, offenders may face five to ten years of jail time and fines starting from INR 1 crore. SSC Exam Mismanagement: Neetu Singh Shares Update After Meeting With DoPT Minister and SSC Chairman, Says 'Wait for a Week' (Watch Video).

In its official statement, the SSC cautioned, “All content creators, social media platforms, and individuals are hereby warned not to engage in the discussion, analysis, or dissemination of SSC examination question papers or their contents in any form.” It added that violators would face legal action under the PEA Act and other relevant laws. Railway Exam Paper Leak Scam Busted: CBI Recovers INR1.17 Crore in Cash, Books Senior Railway Official and 8 Others After Raids at Multiple Locations.

The law was enacted after widespread exam malpractices in 2024, including major leaks in NEET-UG and BPSC exams, which highlighted the urgent need for robust safeguards. The PEA Act aims to restore public confidence in the fairness of competitive examinations and to deter those who undermine their integrity for personal or collective gain.

