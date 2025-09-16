SSC CGLE 2025 Exam Seeing Large-Scale Cancellations? Staff Selection Commission Dismisses Social Media Speculations, Says ‘Recruitment Test Continuing As Scheduled’

Mumbai, September 16: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday, September 15, clarified that the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2025 is proceeding as scheduled across the country. Only a small number of SSC CGLE 2025 exam shifts have been affected, the Selection Commission asserted. The clarification comes amid widespread speculation on social media about the potential for large-scale cancellations of the SSC CGLE 2025 exam.

The CGLE 2025 examinations started on September 12 and will run until September 26, with three shifts held each day. The exam is being conducted at 227 centres across 129 cities in India. Over 28 lakh candidates are expected to participate, making it one of the biggest exams in the country. SSC Issues Stern Warning Against Discussing or Circulating Question Papers, Offenders Face Jail and Heavy Fines.

User Claims Large Scale Cancellations of SSC CGL 2025 Exam

(Photo Credits: X/@Dsharmaaa96)

Large Scale Cancellations of SSC CGL 2025 Exam, Claims User

(Photo Credits: X/@Sandeep_K100)

SSC Says Of 2,435, Only 25 Shifts Were Cancelled to Date

“So far, 3,01,722 candidates have taken their examinations smoothly. Out of a total of 2,435 shifts planned across all the centres, only 25 shifts in some centres have been cancelled to date. All 7,705 affected candidates have already been rescheduled for alternate dates,” SSC officials said.

Additionally, the Commission noted that the examination process is proceeding without disruption. “In the exam scheduled on September 15, no centres have been cancelled and the examination is going on smoothly at all centres across the country,” the officials added. SSC Exam Mismanagement: Neetu Singh Shares Update After Meeting With DoPT Minister and SSC Chairman, Says 'Wait for a Week' (Watch Video).

SSC officials have confirmed that the examination process is proceeding as scheduled. While a few shifts were impacted, all affected candidates have been allotted alternative dates. The Commission assured that the ongoing exams are being conducted smoothly at centres nationwide.

Fact check

