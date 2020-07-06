The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu is likely to declare the class 12 or Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) board result 2020 today, July 6. As of now, no official dates have been released, but the DGE earlier reported that the TN 12th result 2020 can be expected in the second week of July. Many reports are speculating that the Tamil Nadu HSE Plus Two board exam 2020 result will likely be declared today. Students are hence advised to keep their registration number and roll number ready as the scores, once declared, can be accessed online. The DGE HSE Plus Two board exam result 2020 will be available at the official websites; tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in.

More than 8 lakh students had reportedly appeared in this year’s board exam. Earlier, it was expected that the TN 12th result 2020 would be declared in the first week of July. However, the state education minister, KA Sengottaiyan reported that the board is on the final leg of evaluation and that the scores can be expected to be released in the second week of July, 2020. It is worth noting that no official date or time has been announced by the Tamil Nadu board regarding the Plus Two result 2020. MPBSE Board 10th Result 2020 Toppers List: Abhinav Sharma, Lakshdeep Dhakad, Chatur Kumar Among 15 Students Who Ranked First.

How to Check TN 12th Result 2020?

Visit the official websites; tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in .

. On the homepage, you will find the Tamil Nadu HSE result link. Once declared the result link would be activated.

Enter your roll number and other login details.

Submit the details.

Your TN 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the computer screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

The Tamil Nadu board had conducted the 12th HSE board exams in March this year. But because of the lockdown, the evaluation process was delayed, which eventually postponed the declaration of results. Once 12th result 2020 is declared, the class 10 board exam result will also be announced soon in the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2020 02:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).