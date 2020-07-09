The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has delayed the result announcement for Higher Secondary Examination (HSE). The state school education department announced that the re-exam for class 12 final exam absentees would be conducted on July 27. And students who want to qualify the TN 12th board exam 2020, will have to appear in this pending paper. It is mandatory and only after the re-examination, DGE would declare the TN 12th result 2020 or TN HSE +2 result 2020 at the official website; tnresults.nic.in. Yes, the board exam result announcement which was expected this week is hence delayed. MSBSHSE to Declare 10th and 12th Board Exam Results Soon Online.

The Tamil Nadu Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan made this announcement, after reports of TN 12th Result 2020 to be out soon was doing rounds on the internet. He made it clear that only after students attend the July 27 re-exam, would DGE declare the HSE +2 board exam result 2020. “34,482 students did not attend the exam which was scheduled on March 24 owing to the lockdown. Of these, 718 students have submitted letters expressing their willingness to write the exam. The CM will announce the dates of the exam for these students today evening. The results will be declared four days after conducting this exam,” he was quoted saying in media reports. CBSE Syllabus Row: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Sees 'False Narrative' in Criticism Over Dropping Certain Chapters.

Class 12 students, who missed the last board exam on March 24, must mandatorily appear in the exam to be held on July 27 to pass their higher secondary schooling. Announcing the re-exam date, the school education minister KA Sengottaiyan said that the hall tickets for the students for July 27 exam would be made available on the DGE official website from July 13 to July 17. The department also ensured that it wouldn’t set up exam centres in the containment zones and students who missed their exam can write the examinations in their own schools as well. In addition, it was also declared that online classes in schools would begin after July 13.

