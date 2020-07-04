Bhopal, July 4: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Saturday declared results of class 10 examination. As far as toppers are concerned, 15 students jointly bagged the first position by scoring 100 percent marks. Of the total students who appeared for MP Board class exams, 62.84 percent cleared it. In 2019, the pass percentage was 61.32. The results can be checked online at mpresults.nic.in.

The list of toppers included Abhinav Sharma, Lakshdeep Dhakad, Priyanshu Raghuvanshi, Pawan Bhargava, Chatur Kumar Tripathi, Hariom Patidar, Rajnandini Saxena, Siddharth Singh Shekhawat, Harsh Pratap Singh, Kavita Lodhi, Muskan Malviya, Devanshi Raghuvanshi, Karnika Mishra, Prashant Vishwakarma, Vedika Vishwakarma. Last year, Gagan Dixit and Ayushman Tamarkar jointly held the first rank in the class 10 exams by scoring 99.8 percent marks. UP Board Results 2020 Toppers: Anurag Malik Ranked 1st in Class 12, Riya Jain Tops Class 10.

The second position is jointly held by Sonam Patel and Sandhya Thakur who scored 99.75 percent marks in MP Board class 10th examination. A total of 22 students have bagged the third rank by scoring 99.67 percent marks. A total of 360 students emerged as top 10 rank holders after the MP Board declared class 10 exams results.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2020 12:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).