Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2026: Expected Date, Official Websites and How To Check Scorecard

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More than 8 lakh students across Tamil Nadu are eagerly awaiting the Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2026, which is expected to be declared soon. According to available updates, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department may release the TN HSE +2 Result 2026 by May 8, 2026. However, no official confirmation regarding the exact date and time has been issued by the board yet.

Officials have indicated that the evaluation process has been completed. Once declared, students will be able to access their results online through the official portal tnresults.nic.in. Students are advised to keep their registration number and date of birth handy and rely only on official sources for accurate updates. How To Check CBSE 12th Result 2026 on DigiLocker?

Official Websites to Check TN 12th Result 2026

Students can check their results on any of the following official websites: tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in and dge1.tn.nic.in.

How to Download Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2026

To access the result, students should visit the official website tnresults.nic.in and click on the TN HSE +2 Result 2026 link. Enter your registration number and date of birth, submit the details and your result will appear on the screen. Download and save the scorecard for future reference. CBSE Rolls Out Curriculum on Computational Thinking, AI for Classes 3-8 From 2026-27 Academic Session.

Details Mentioned on TN 12th Scorecard

The scorecard will display the candidate's name, registration number, subject-wise marks, total marks and pass or fail status. In case of any discrepancy in the details, students should contact their school authorities immediately.

Please note that the online result will be provisional in nature. Students must collect their original marksheets from their respective schools after the official declaration.

The TN HSE +2 examinations 2026 were conducted from March 2 to March 26, 2026 at various centres across Tamil Nadu.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 04:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).