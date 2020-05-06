Tamil Nadu SSLC Board Exam 2020 Update: Revised Examination Schedule for Class 10 to Be Announced in June

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The coronavirus outbreak in the nation has led to the postponement of major examinations including board, recruitment and entrance exams. During this challenging time, the suspension of exams was done by keeping students’ health in mind. As the country entered its third phase of ongoing lockdown, numerous updates related to the examinations have been shared by the officials. The Minister for School Education, Youth Welfare and Sports Development, K.A. Sengottaiyan, has announced the schedule for pending SSLC board exam 2020. According to Sengottaiyan, the revised Tamil Nadu SSLC Board Exams 2020 timetable will be updated in June. He further said that the department is taking necessary steps to begin the evaluation process for class 12 general exam papers, which shall also start in June, 2020. Class 10 Board Exams 2020 Not To Be Held Nationwide, Except For North-East Delhi: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

The TN HSE class 12 board exams 2020 were conducted from March 2 to March 24, 2020, while the first year exams were held from March 4 to March 26, 2020. Again, the class 10 SSLC board exams 2020 were scheduled to be conducted from March 27 to April 13, 2020. Due to the lockdown that was announced in the country on March 24, 2020, the board was unable to conduct the SSLC examinations this academic year. JEE Main and NEET 2020 Exams Schedule Update: NTA to Conduct Entrance Examinations in July, Check Dates Here.

While addressing the media persons on Tuesday, the Education Minister, Sengottaiyan said that the board is preparing the schedule for the examinations after COVID-19 is under control, and it will likely be released in the third week of June, 2020. “Steps are being taken to commence evaluation of answer sheets of Plus Two board examination in June and permission would be obtained from the Chief Minister,” he was quoted saying in The Hindu.

The central government has extended the nationwide lockdown until May 17, 2020. However, for the third phase of lockdown, the government has lifted certain restrictions on activities and services. At the same time, the educational institutions remain under the list of services that are prohibited during this period across the country.