Chennai, July 17: The Class 12 results in Tamil Nadu will be announced by Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) on July 19. Students can check their HSC or Class 12 final results online on the official websites dge2.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in. According to reports, the Tamil Nadu Class 12 result 2021 is expected at 11 am on July 19. Once the results are declared, students will need to log in with their credentials to download scorecards.

“HSE(+2) 2020-2021 Results expected on 19th July 2021 @ 11:00 A.M,” notification on the official website read. In June, the state government of Tamil Nadu had canceled Class 12 board exams and Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced that admission to higher education courses across the state will be based on Class 12 results this year. TN 12th Result 2020 Delayed: Tamil Nadu DGE to Declare HSE +2 Board Exam Result After Students Appear for Pending Paper on July 27.

After the board exams were canceled following the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tamil Nadu government had set up an expert committee to calculate the results of Class 12 students. The committee came up with a new evaluation policy and decided that 50 percent weightage would be given to the Class 10 public exam marks (average of the top three subjects), 20 percent to Class 11 public exam theory marks, and 30 percent to class 12 practicals/internal marks for both practical and non-practical subject groups.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2021 08:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).