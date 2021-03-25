Mumbai, March 19: The results of TISS National Entrance Test or TISSNET 2021, a national level entrance exam conducted by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, has been declared. The TISSNET 2021 results can be checked online at the official website tiss.edu. The computer-based entrance test was held on February 20. Scroll down to know how to check the TISSNET 2021 results at tiss.edu. APPSC SI (PET/PST) 2021 Admit Cards Released at appsc.gov.in; Here is How to Download The Hall Ticket.

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences conducted the TISSNET for the aspirants seeking admission to Master of Arts programmes. The candidates who cleared the TISSNET 2021 will have to appear for the TISS Programme Aptitude Test (TISSPAT), conducted for a duration of 45 minutes, and TISS Online Personal Interview (OPI). NEET to Be Conducted Only Once This Year, Says Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

TISSNET 2021 Result: How to Check

Visit the official website, tiss.edu

Click on TISSNET 2021 portal

Enter your login credentials

The result/scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Download the result, and take a print out for further reference

The result will also be available on the TISSNET website admissions.tiss.edu. The TISS will release the final merit list with the names of the qualifying candidates. Counselling rounds will held. The selected candidates will then go through the document verification process. Upon submitting the admission fee, their seats will be booked.

