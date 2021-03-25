Mumbai, March 25: The TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) 2021 will be declared today, i.e. March 25, by the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) on its official website. Candidates seeking admission into MA programmes can check the result at tiss.edu. TISSNET 2021 Result Delayed; Tata Institute of Social Science to Declared The Result on March 25.

Earlier, the result was to be declared on March 19. However, it was delayed to March 2 by the TISS. The announcement was made by the institute on its official website. The TISSNET examination 2021 was conducted on February 20, 2021. The duration of the computer-based entrance examination was one hour 40 minutes. TISS View: Re-imagining Futures by Way of People-centred Social Innovation.

Candidates are required to visit the official website at tiss.edu.

Click on the link for results on the page

On the display screen, a new page will appear

Aspirants are required to enter their credentials and login

The TISSNET Result 2021 will be displayed.

Candidates are advised to download the results and take its printout for future use.

The candidates who cleared the TISSNET 2021 will have to appear for the TISS Programme Aptitude Test (TISSPAT) and TISS Online Personal Interview (OPI). The final merit list will be released after TISSPAT and OPI. Once the final merit list is out, documents verification of selected candidates will be done.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2021 10:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).