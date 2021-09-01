Chennai, September 1: The TNDTE Diploma Exam Result for April 2021 session has been released by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE). The candidates who have appeared for TNDTE April 2021 Diploma Examinations can check and download their results by visiting the official website of the TNDTE i.e. tndte.gov.in - to check and download their results. Click here to get the direct link to check the scores.

According to official notification on the official website of the TNDTE, the Diploma Results for the 2nd, 3rd year under Scheme J/ K/ L/ M are also available online. Owing to the COvid-19 pandemic, the TNDTE October 2020 examinations were deferred and conducted in February 2021. The TNDTE Result for the October 2020 exams is also available on the official website link here.

TNDTE Diploma Exam Result April 2021; How to download

Candidates have to visit the official website of the TNDTE - tndte.gov.in to download the TNDTE Diploma Exam Result April 2021 Click on the TNDTE Diploma Exam Result notification available on the homepage of the website You will be redirected to a login page where all login credentials have to be entered No click on 'Sign in'. You can view your diploma exam result Download the result and take a printout of the same for further reference

In Tamil Nadu, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education, TNDTE conducts examinations for the Diploma courses. These courses are offered in the various polytechnics in the state. The examinations are conducted twice every year – in April and in October. The results for the April examinations have been released now and are available on the website.

