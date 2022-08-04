Mumbai, August 4: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on Friday released the TS EAMCET 2022 answer key for the Agriculture and Medical (AM) stream. It has also released question papers and response sheets.

Candidates can check the answer key and raise objections till 5 pm on August 5. Besides, candidates who undertook the TS EAMCET 2022 exam in AM stream can visit the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in to check the provisional answer key and download their response sheet. CUET UG 2022: Phase 2 Entrance Exam Postponed in Kerala Due to Heavy Rains.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has provided a brief window so that candidates can submit their feedback on the preliminary answer key.

"The last date for Submission of Objections (if any) on the Premilinary Key for TS EAMCET-2022 (Agriculture & Medical Stream) is 5th August 2022, 5 PM," it stated.

TS EAMCET AM answer key 2022: Steps to check

Visit the official website of TS EAMCET at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the "Master Question Papers & Preliminary Keys (E & AM)" link

Select the subject

Check the answer key

How to raise objection

Visit the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the link EAMCET Key Objections (AM)

Enter with your log in details

Follow the given instructions in order to raise objections

A few days ago, the TS EAMCET 2022 released the answer key and response sheet for the Engineering stream.

