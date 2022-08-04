Mumbai, August 4: The CUET UG 2022 phase 2 exam began today, August 4 across the country. However, candidates from Kerala won't be able to take the entrance test as the National Testing Agency postponed the CUET UG 2022 exams after heavy rains lashed several parts of the state.

As heavy rains continue to batter the state, the NTA on Wednesday released a press release and said, "Due to heavy rain in many districts of Kerala in past few days, it has been brought to the notice of NTA that it may not be possible for a large number of candidates to reach the Examination Centre for CUET (UG) – 2022 within stipulated time as the movement will be very difficult and there may be disruption of power." ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Registration for 108 Posts To Begin on August 19 at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in; Check Details Here.

Furthermore, the agency said that they have decided to postpone the CUTE UG 2022 entrance exam in Kerala in order to support the student community.

The NTA also stated that fresh exam dates for candidates from Kerala will be announced later. It must be noted that the second phase of CUET UG 2022 is scheduled for August 4, 5, and 6. This year, around 6.8 lakh students will write the CUET UG 2022 entrance exam. Read official notification here.

The agency has also urged candidates to check the official websites of NTA at www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ for the latest updates regarding CUET UG 2022 exams.

