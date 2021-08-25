New Delhi, August 25: The results for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 has been released on Wednesday, August 25. The results have been uploaded on the official website by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. Candidates who appeared for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test 2021 can visit the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in to check and download the result.

The candidates can access their result on the official website as well as on manabadi by entering their respective log in details. This year the examaintion was conducted on August 4, 5, and 6 for engineering courses. The test for agriculture and medical programmes were conducted on August 9 and August 10. The exam was conducted in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode. Scroll down to know how to check the result for TS EAMCET 2021. TS EAMCET 2021 Answer Key Released at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, Students Can Raise Objections by August 14; Here’s How To Download.

Here Is How To Check The Result For TS EAMCET:

Visit the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the link available for EAMCET 2021 Result

Login by entering your respective credentials

The result will be displayed on screen

Candidates are advised to download and take a print out of the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test Result for future references. Candidates are also advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies.

