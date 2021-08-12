Hyderabad, August 12: The TS EAMCET 2021 answer key has been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) today, August 12. Students can visit the official website of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education - eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) can visit the official website to get all the updates. The direct link to download the TS EAMCET 2021 Answer Key is here.

In a press note on Thursday, the TSCHE said the candidate’s response sheets, preliminary key and master question papers for all the sessions were available on the official website. If any student has any queries, objections can be raised by August 14, 2021. Click here for the direct link to raise objections. The TS EAMCET 2021 was held August 4, 5 and 6, 2021 in two shifts from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

TS EAMCET Answer Key; Here's How to Download

Students have to visit the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in to download the TS EAMCET Answer Key

to download the TS EAMCET Answer Key On the official website, click on the ‘ Master Question Papers & Preliminary Keys (E)’ link

Select the answer key for the subject that you have appeared

The TS EAMCET 2021 answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download the PDF and match it with the responses to calculate probable scores.

To download and access the TS EAMCET Answer key, students who appeared for the exams will not require any login credentials. The TS EAMCET is held for students seeking admission to first-year undergraduate professional courses. This year, the exams were held as an online computer-based test (CBT) between August 4 and August 10.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2021 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).