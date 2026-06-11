TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 Out: Know How To Check Results Online on tgbie.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced the results of the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) 2026 today. Students who appeared for the supplementary exams can now check and download their marks memos from the board’s official websites using their hall ticket numbers.

According to the TS Inter supply result 2026, the overall pass percentage for 1st-year students stands at 68.84%, while the 2nd-year pass percentage is 49.29%. The supplementary exams offer students who could not clear one or more subjects in the regular examinations a second opportunity to improve their scores. CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Time, Marksheet Download Steps.

How to Check TS Inter Supply Result 2026

Visit the official website of TGBIE

Click on the “IPASE 2026 Result” link on the homepage

Select either First Year or Second Year

Choose the relevant stream: General or Vocational

Enter the hall ticket number

Click on ‘Submit’

View and download the marks memo

Candidates are advised to keep their hall ticket numbers ready to avoid delays while checking results.

Overview of TS Inter Supplementary Exams

The IPASE 2026 examinations for both General and Vocational streams were conducted from May 13 to May 21 across various centres in Telangana.

These exams are intended for students who failed to clear one or more subjects in the regular Intermediate Public Examinations, allowing them to avoid losing an academic year. Officials said candidates from both first-year and second-year courses can access their results online through the official TGBIE portal. NTA Under Fire Again: NIFT 2026 Results Marred by Score Discrepancies, Absent Candidates Shown Results, Biometric Lapses.

In case of technical issues or difficulties in downloading the scorecard, students can contact the TGBIE helpline at 040-24603315 or visit the board’s official website for assistance. Officials also advised students to carefully verify their details on the marks memo after downloading it.

The supplementary examination results play a crucial role for students seeking admission into higher education programmes.

Successful candidates will be able to continue their academic journey without any gap year, making the IPASE results an important academic milestone for thousands of students across the state.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Telegraph), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 12:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).