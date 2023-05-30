Mumbai, May 30: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the additional exam result of the Selection Post Phase X Examination 2022 today, May 30. The Staff Selection Commission released the exam results for the Matriculation level, Higher Secondary (10+2) level and Graduate & Above level examinations.

Candidates who appeared for the SSC Phase X additional exam 2022 can visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in to check and download the exam results. It must be noted that for the matriculation level, additional 454 candidates have been shortlisted for the next round of interviews while 673 candidates are selected for the higher secondary (10+2) level. JAC 12th Result 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council Likely to Release Class 12 Arts, Commerce Stream Results Today, Know How to Check Scorecards Online.

Steps To Check SSC Phase X Additional Result:

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Click on the "Result tab" link on the homepage

Next, click on the Phase X/2022/Selection Post Examination results

A pdf page will open

Check and download the exam results

Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, for the Graduate and Above level examination, a total of 377 individuals additionally have been shortlisted for the next round of scrutiny. The above number of additional candidates who have been selected for the next level of interview or scrutiny are advised to send a printout of their online application to the suitable Regional Office(s) for the PostCategory within three weeks or up to June 19, 2023. MAH MBA CET Result 2023 Likely Today: Maharashtra CET Result to be Out Soon on mahacet.org; Know How to Check and Download Scorecards Online.

Selected additional candidates are also requested to send their self-attested supporting documents in regard to their educational qualification, experience, category, and age among others. Here's the direct link to check Phase X/2022/Selection Post Examination Results for Graduation & above level, Higher Secondary (10+2) level and Matriculation level.

